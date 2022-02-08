Jane Murphy, 87, passed away Feb. 6 surrounded by her devoted family. She was the widow of the late Joseph Richard “Dick” Murphy. They were married for 48 years. She was the daughter of late Charles and Mary (Kawa) Zaborski.
She is survived by her two sons, Kevin P. Murphy and his wife, Cheryl, of Ridgeville, S.C., and Jeffery A. Murphy and his wife, Kelly, of Douglas, Mass.; two grandchildren, Meghan C. Bassano and Melissa J. Murphy, and six great-grandchildren.
Jane lived most of her life in Cumberland, R.I., until moving to Douglas in 2002 to live with her son, Jeffrey. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her four siblings, Helen (Zaborski) Garvin, Chester“Chet” Zaborski, Josephine “JoJo” (Zaborski) Godek and Henry “Hank” Zaborski.
Jane worked for many years at Peterson-Puritan Aerosol in Cumberland. She also worked at Mount Saint Rita Health Center.
Jane was an avid reader, loved doing jigsaw and search-word puzzles and playing Rummikub with her family. She loved her dogs and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her favorite time of year was summer, when she attended family gatherings and was able to spend time with her family. She will be sorely missed by all.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Winfield and Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Ave., Scituate. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery will be respectfully private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.