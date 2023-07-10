Jane Pauline (Tsangaris) Stallwood, 82, of Fairfax, Va., and formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 5, in the presence of her devoted husband, Burton, and her loving family.
As the daughter of the late John and Pearl (Blais) Tsangaris, Jane was born in Pawtucket in 1940, graduated at the top of her class from Pawtucket West High School in 1958, where she was an active athlete and class secretary. Jane married Burt in 1963 and became a vibrant member of Lincoln for the next 60 years including strong support for her husband’s long political career (former Lincoln town administrator and former U.S. marshal).
Jane hosted many lively social gatherings at their home for family and friends. She loved her children, and served them in roles that included den mother, Girl Scout cookie mom, and even Little League baseball coach. She found time to tend to her large vegetable garden each summer at their first house on Vista Drive in Lincoln.
Jane worked as a dedicated and essential partner in the success of the Stallwood Insurance Agency and served as its treasurer. She enjoyed playing tennis and skiing through her 40s, and later enjoyed golf, solving crossword puzzles, and playing cards with friends at Kirkbrae Country Club. She recently located with Burt to Fairfax, Va.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her three loving children, Scott Stallwood and his wife Becky (DiMilia) of Flemington, N.J., Gregg Stallwood and his wife Gail (LaMarca) of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Tracey Gardiner and her husband Ed of Springfield, Va; her 11 beloved grandchildren, Patrick Stallwood and his wife Christina; Emma, Elise, Tyler and Cassie Stallwood; Elena Poole and her husband Channing; John Gardiner and his wife Sarah (Helweg); Elizabeth Salazar and her husband Alex; and Ward, Colson and Erin Gardiner, as well as many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen George, Louise Elks and Wilma Ferrer.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m., in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Her burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Please go directly to the church Saturday morning. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, Friday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane’s memory to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 (www.kidneyfund.org) would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
