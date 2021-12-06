Janet D. Ledoux, 97, formerly of Third Avenue, Woonsocket, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, at St. Antoine Residence.
She was the wife of the late Hormidas Ledoux. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Donalda (Allaire) Goulet.
Janet was the loving mother of Albert Ledoux and his wife, Martha, of Woonsocket, John Ledoux and his wife, Donna, of Bellingham, Mass., Jeanne Mrva and her husband, Thomas, of North Smithfield, and Suzanne Courtemanche and her husband, John, of Wakefield, N.H.
She loved spending time with her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Janet enjoyed entertaining at her home, playing rummy, doing puzzles and playing piano. She liked summer vacations at Lake George and Cape Cod, and time spent with family and friends.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Church, South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery in Woonsocket. Visiting hours will be Friday, Dec. 10, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906-5215 or alz.com in her memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for directions and to send condolences.
For remote attendance of the Funeral Mass please go to https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1108686982 .
