Janice K. (Fournier) Kirby, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
She was the former spouse of the late Avery T. Kirby. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Leo E. and Florence A. (Olean) Fournier.
Janice graduated high school in 1959 from Bayview Academy, Riverside, and continued her education at the former Fatima Nursing School, North Providence. She worked as an LPN at the Jane Brown unit of Rhode Island Hospital and Carol Cable of Lincoln for many years. Janice taught CCD at the former St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Pawtucket, and enjoyed volunteering at events and local theaters, spending time with her grandchildren, reading nature books and gardening. She was a beautiful person who was very much loved and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by three children, Jennifer Snyder and her husband, Marty Snyder, of Clive, Iowa, Thomas Kirby and his fiancée, Sue, of Block Island, and Christopher Kirby and his companion, Rosy Singh, of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two siblings, Joyce Fournier of Providence, and John Fournier and his wife, Ann, of Block Island, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend services on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Historic Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences, visit www.TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com.
