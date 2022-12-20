Janice S. Tessier, 81, of West Warwick and formerly of East Greenwich and Woonsocket, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at Kent County Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Born in Woonsocket on Jan. 5, 1941, to the late Harold and Lillian (Frechette) Robillard, she and her brother, Richard, who predeceased her, were raised and educated in Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School. She completed nursing school in Cambridge, Mass., then enjoyed a long career in a variety of clinical and administrative settings, including at the Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.

