Janice S. Tessier, 81, of West Warwick and formerly of East Greenwich and Woonsocket, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at Kent County Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Born in Woonsocket on Jan. 5, 1941, to the late Harold and Lillian (Frechette) Robillard, she and her brother, Richard, who predeceased her, were raised and educated in Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School. She completed nursing school in Cambridge, Mass., then enjoyed a long career in a variety of clinical and administrative settings, including at the Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.
Janice was most proud of raising her family. She coveted family gatherings, especially holiday celebrations and the requisite cooking, for which she had a gourmet flair. Her social calendar was with filled with countless dates with close friends for camaraderie, good food, much laughter, and perhaps a little mischief! Janice thoroughly enjoyed all life’s experiences and adventures.
Mourning her passing but celebrating her life are her four children and their spouses who she loved deeply (and in equal measure), David Tessier (Margaret Cronin) of Montana, Christopher Tessier (Heather) of Oregon, Nicole Nassaney (Patrick) of Massachusetts, and Danielle Morra (Paul “PJ”) of California. Her granddaughters, Samantha Tessier, Kylie Morra, and Hayden Morra were the source of unending joy.
Janice was a faithful communicant and active parishioner at St. Joseph’s Church in West Warwick. A Memorial Mass will be held there Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., followed by a private burial.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Lymphoma & Leukemia Society of America or to a charity of one’s choice be considered.
Arrangements are entrusted to Berarducci-Tatro Funeral & Cremation Services, 185 Spring St., Woonsocket.
