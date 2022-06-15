Jay Stephen Hindley, age 87, of Pine Orchard Road in Chepachet, R.I., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Born in Providence in July of 1934, he was the son of the late James W. and Dorothy (Smith) Hindley.
Jay is a graduate of Moses Brown School in Providence and received his BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Maine, Orono, in 1956. He served honorably in the United States Army and then in 1964, Jay purchased his beloved Chepachet farm, started a family, and happily lived there for the rest of his life.
Jay was plant manager of the family business, Hindley Manufacturing Company in Cumberland, R.I., for 40 years. He had a positive approach with people and that endeared him to many with whom he worked at the shop. Jay Hindley also served his town as a member and chairman of the Foster-Glocester Regional School Committee for 25 years.
Jay enjoyed downhill skiing in Killington, Vermont, cycling with the Narragansett Bay Wheelmen, running marathons with his wife, hiking in New England, summertime on Cape Cod in Mashpee, Mass., and especially gentleman farming at his home property in Chepachet and his hay farm in Vergennes, Vermont. He loved cars, Civil War history, and their adoring corgis.
Jay was a Maine Black Bear fan through and through and he enjoyed many visits to Baxter State Park. On his 80th birthday, his strong legs carried him to the summit of Mt. Washington. Jay’s life philosophy of simple country living and the toughness of outdoor athletic pursuits established wonderful traditions for his family to carry on.
Jay Hindley had an infectious personality that was marked by his easy smile and fun laugh. His sense of humor was exceptional. Known to brighten anyone’s day with a kind word or pleasant conversation, Jay’s passions include his family, being outside, his beloved barn and tractors, and visiting the great states of Vermont and Maine. He was a regular spectator at his children’s and grandchildren’s sports games as well as countless cross-country and track & field meets, including as the main supporter of wife Eunice’s coaching success at Ponaganset. Jay was often happiest at the A-frame he built in Pittsfield, Vermont, where he would joyfully have bacon and coffee ready for guests by 7 a.m. before heading out to ski. Jay’s welcoming spirit and gentle soul will live on with the many lives he touched.
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Eunice (Johnson) Hindley; stepson Marshall Gould and his wife, Becky, of Oakdale, Calif.; stepson Bradford Gould of Olympia, Wash.; daughter Jill Hindley Lawrence and her husband, John, of Norfolk, Mass.; and daughter Eden Spierdowis and her husband, Bill, of Corryton, Tenn. Jay is also survived by seven grandchildren: Garrett and Ian Gould; Grayden and Heidi Lawrence; and Will, Waylon, and Rebekah Spierdowis; and his two brothers, Anthony Hindley and his wife, Carol; Philip Hindley and his wife, Trish.
A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Greenville, R.I., on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Acotes Hill Cemetery in Chepachet. The family will host a receiving of friends on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 4 to 6 PM at Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may kindly be made to the Glocester Land Trust, PO Box HH, Chepachet RI 02814 or www.glocesterlandtrust.org.
For online condolences, please visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
