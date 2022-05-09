Jayne C. (Baxter) Young passed from this life on April 29, 2022, at the age of 73.
She was a longtime resident of Blackstone, Mass., before moving to Sarasota, Fla., in later life.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Lee (Christine) Robbins, of Cumberland, R.I.; her two loving grandsons, Jack Lee Robbins and Jaime Alexander Robbins, also from Cumberland, R.I.; and one brother, Gary Baxter of Pawtucket, R.I.
Jayne was predeceased by her parents, Perley Baxter and Lillian (Anderson) Baxter.
Jayne loved living on the farm in East Blackstone, where most of her youth was spent riding her favorite horses. She was also quite a talented artist and spent much time at that as well.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date to be determined.
