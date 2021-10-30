Lincoln, RI (02865)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.