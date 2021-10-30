Jean B. Sweeney, 81, of Pascoag, formerly of Millville, Mass. and North Smithfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. She was the wife of the late Harold C. Sweeney.
Born in Whitinsville, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Edith (Weatherburn) Fior. She resided in Pascoag since 2008, previously residing in North Smithfield for two years, and Millville, Mass., where she resided for most of her life..
Mrs. Sweeney was employed as a sales engineer for the PolyTop Manufacturing Company for 43 years, retiring in 2020 at the age of 80.
Jean enjoyed cooking and camping, but the most joy in her life was when she was spending time with her family, especially with her beloved grandchildren. Those who love her will always remember her caring nature and her giving and loving personality.
She leaves her daughter, Charlene Sousa, and her husband, Lionel, of Pascoag; her two sons, Harold C. "Chuck" Sweeny of Berlin, N.H., and Dennis J. Sweeney and his wife, Rebecca, of Pascoag; her sister Edith Smyth of Milville, Mass.; her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Barbara Jean LaChance and sister of the late James Fior.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Jean's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
