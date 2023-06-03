Jean C. Erbe, 86, of Willow Road, Greenville, passed away on Thursday, June 1 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Jean was the wife of the late Raymond E. Erbe. They were married for 61 years at the time of his death in 2018.
Born in North Providence, she was the youngest child of the late Antonio and Angelina (Toro) Senerchia. She lived in Greenville for 51 years after moving from Providence.
Jean was a Christian woman of faith known to always have her rosery beads and prayer cards with her.
She began her career as a secretary for the Foster Jewelry Company, working there until she left to raise her five children. Returning to the workforce when her children started school, she was employed by Nationwide Tractor Trailer School until her physical limitations forced her into retirement. Jean had been wheelchair bound for the past 25 years due to severe back and neck injuries. Despite her disability, she continued to enjoy cooking, friendly gossip, shopping sprees, and family lunch excursions enjoying her signature cocktail, “The Island Girl” and her evening glass of wine. An avid sunbather, it was never too hot for Jean to sit outside!
Jean and her husband were fixtures at the Elks Lodge in Smithfield and had many friends in their social circle. They were known for hosting pool parties and holidays for family and friends over the years. Jean is revered for her Italian cooking, especially her pasta and meatballs and her rice pie.
Known as “The Governor” and “Jean-Jean The Dancing Machine,” her strong will and spunk will be greatly missed by her family. She survived by her children: Raymond W. Erbe of Smithfield, Stephen A. Erbe and his wife, Mary, of Smithfield, Nancy J. Contillo and her husband, Robert Pardini, of Scituate, Karen E. Giles and her husband, Ed, of Clare, Mich., Michael C. Erbe of Smithfield; her grandchildren, Gianna Badot and her husband, Jon, of Boston, Brianna Erbe of Warwick, Gabriella Contillo of Lincoln, Kristina Erbe of Smithfield, Kristofor Garris of Burton, Mich., Ryan Erbe and Evan Erbe both of Smithfield. She was the sister of the late Marcus Senerchia, Marie D’Amico, Evelyn Pace, Louis Senerchia and Gloria White. She was the grandmother of the late Mychalah Erbe. She was also the grandma of several dogs and kitties and an aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at 9 a.m., at the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Friends of Homeless Animals Inc. of Rhode Island. A funeral reception luncheon will follow the Mass. The burial will be private.
For online condolences, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net.
