Jean G. "John" Picard, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Carol A. (Beauregard) Picard. They have been married for the past 52 years.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Leo and Marie (Chapdelaine) Picard. Jean resided in Cumberland for the past 50 years.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
John was an avid golfer, fisherman and enjoyed spending time in his vegetable garden, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Holidays were a special time to be with his family, and he enjoyed preparing all the meals.
He was employed by GTECH Inc, until his retirement in 2008.
Beside his wife, he is survived by two daughters Mary Ann Guerin and her husband, Marc, of Cumberland, and Lee Ann Conway and her husband, Michael, of Lincol; his brother, Edmond Picard, and his wife, Elaine, and a sister, Simonne Picard, all of Cumberland; three grandchildren, Henri and Danielle Guerin, and Donovan Conway, along with several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to John's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 5 to 7 and continuing on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02908.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
