Jean M. Chatty, 94, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
She was the wife of the late John Chatty. Born in Portland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late George and Della (Murray) Aska.
Jean was a clerk for the former New England Telephone for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her children Dean Chatty and Ruth Soltys. She also leaves three grandchildren. She was the mother of the late John Chatty and the sister of the late George and John Aska.
The funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by the O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.