Jeanne H. (Harpin) Cote, 84, of Greenville, R.I., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Stillwater Nursing Home, Greenville, R.I., with loving family by her side.
She is the beloved wife of the late Gerald “Gerry” Cote. They shared 64 years of marriage and are now reunited.
She is survived by her children Rosanne C. Alwine, Ronald M. Cote and his wife, Suzanne, Lisa J. Carpentier and her husband, Robert; sisters Yvette Gervais, Aline Allard and her husband, Andre, Claire Marcotte and her husband, Gerard, and brother Oscar Harpin and his wife, Henriette, and sister-in-law Jacky Harpin. Jeanne also leaves her cherished grandchildren, David Alwine, Steven Alwine, Sharyn (Alwine) Thomas, Elena (Alwine) Coombs, Eric Cote, Julie (Cote) Keene, Robert Carpentier Jr., Daniel Carpentier, and Shannon (Carpentier) Turcotte. She also leaves 20 great-grandchildren. Jeanne was predeceased by her infant daughter, Angel Marie Cote, her infant great-granddaughter, Lilianna Provost, son-in-law, Dennis Alwine, brothers Raymond, Andre, Laurent, Ernest and Leo and sister Lucienne Maranda.
Born in Woonsocket on June 12, 1938, Jeanne is the daughter of the late Narcisse and Eva (Dussault) Harpin.
Jeanne graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1956. She worked many years in office administration, retiring from Crosby Valve & Gage Company in Wrentham, Mass.
She was a communicant and active member of St. Joseph’s Church, Woonsocket, and a member of the Good Sams Club. She enjoyed swimming, playing cards, making puzzles and she was a talented hand quilter. She and Gerry spent many years as “snowbirds”, living in Punta Gorda, Fla., in the winters.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, June 12 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’ Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Interment will follow at St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, Mass. To sign guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
