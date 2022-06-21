Jeanne L. Moulay, 76, of Woonsocket, passed away on June 19, 2022, at the Holiday Rehabilitation Center.
She was the loving companion of Bill Gilroy. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Robert Moulay and Theresa (Croteau) Moulay, Badeau.
Jeanne was born in Woonsocket and worked in retail the majority of her life until her retirement. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to dance, sing and spend time at the beach. Jeanne loved politics and enjoyed working the election polls and on campaigns.
She is survived by her children Lisa Angione of Naples, Fla., Tammy Irwin and her husband, Frank Irwin, of Woonsocket; her sisters and brothers, Louise Megalli and her husband, Mak, of North Providence, R.I., Roger Moulay and wife, Edith, of Woonsocket, Georgette Paolantonio and husband, Barry, of East Greenwich, R.I., Jackie Mozzicato and husband, Jon, of Mansfield, Conn., Sandra McGonagle and husband, Brian, of Everett, Mass., Clement Badeau of Douglas, Mass., Suzanne Badeau of Wakefield, R.I., Donna Fontaine and her husband, Gregory, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and her cousin Claire Murphy of Woonsocket. She also leaves four grandchildren Heather Truesdale, Hannah Greenwood, Christopher Schultz, Amanda Daignault; and two great-grandchildren Cody and Aaliyah. She is predeceased by a brother Robert Badeau, and two sisters Diane Badeau, Michelle Nadeau, and one grandchild Johnathon Deslauriers.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29, at Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I., from 5 to 7 p.m., concluding with a prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
