Jeanne L. Mumford, 86, resident of Cumberland, R.I., peacefully passed away on May 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by her closest family and dearest friends.
She is survived by her husband, Fredrick Mumford, to whom she was a devoted wife of 68 years. Jeanne was predeceased by her loving son, Dale Mumford, for whom her grief and their love for him was immeasurable. She is also survived by Dale's wife, Yufen.
Jeanne graduated from Cumberland High School in 1955 and attended CCRI. She was a book-keeper for many years with area businesses; also working years ago at Jewel Cross Co.
Over the years she spent many good times with family and friends, enjoying breakfasts out at the local diner, dinners and outings, and favorite holidays. Jeanne had a great sense of humor; we always enjoyed her making us laugh.
Jeanne was a wonderful, meticulous homemaker. She enjoyed the ocean, hummingbirds, cardinals, flowers – lily of the valley, a Bliss hot fudge sundae, and shopping for a good bargain! Over the many years, she rescued and cared for many beloved cats; especially "Muffa." Jeanne had a kind heart, and determined spirit.
Jeanne was predeceased by her mother, "Dolly" Van Aughen (Foley) her father, John, her step-father, Jules Van Aughen; her "Grammie" and Granpa Proulx, her aunt Lucy (Frank) Johnson, uncle Norman(Phyllis)Prew; uncle Walter (Peg) uncle Paul, aunt Pauline Prew. Also, her late brother-in-law, Foster Mumford, and other family/friends.
Left to mourn her loss are her cousins, Paula (Dave), Chad, Merriss, Cyndee, Paul, Scott Prew and families, and Ruth and Dorothy Prew and families. Importantly, Jeanne also considered as family: Mark Sawaia (Lisa), Trish Harmon, Sheila (Don) Martin and Mary Rei, who were her very dear and close friends. Jeanne also leaves members of the Mumford family; relatives and friends.
At Jeannes' request, funeral arrangements and burial were private.
Although Jeanne will be sadly missed, she will always be remembered in the hearts and minds of those who loved her and cared for her. The best of our memories of Jeanne and the cherished times together we shared will always keep her close to us. Love is forever and always.
Mrs. Mumford’s care has been entrusted to the care of J.J. Duffy Funeral Home. To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
