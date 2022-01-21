Jeanne M. Reilly, 72, of Sand Hill Road, Mapleville, passed away on Jan. 8, 2022, at home.
She was the wife of the late James Reilly. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Clarice (Beland) Plasse. Jeanne worked in the housekeeping department at Woonsocket Health Center for over 40 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Paquette, of Mapleville, and a son, Alan Reilly, of Woonsocket; a brother, Robert Plasse, of Cumberland; a sister, Susa Ashland, of Woonsocket; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
