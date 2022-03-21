Jeanne Victoire (Lagotte) Marquis, 91, of Cranston, formerly of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Lucien D. Marquis, to whom she was married for 64 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Liboire and Victoire (Arel) Lagotte.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Anne Marquis, with whom she lived the past five years, Lisa Joan Biliouris and her husban,d Alexander Biliouris, of North Smithfield; her sister and brother-in-law Micheline and Roger Lacroix and their family of Torrance, Calif.; five grandchildren, Davin McCollum and his fiancé, Trisha Palin, Colin McCollum and his wife, Morgan Karas, Jonathan Biliouris and his fiancé, Larissa DeLisi, Christopher Biliouris and his wife, Amanda Biliouris, Alexis Biliouris; and two great-grandchildren, Miles McCollum and Emilía Biliouris, all of Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her sister, Muriel P. Lagotte.
Jeanne and her family moved to Montreal in 1932, where she attended Academic Mont-Royal. They later returned to the US in 1941, due to Canada's involvement and recruitment in WWII, and their deportation of American citizens. Her family returned to Woonsocket, where she was educated in both French and English at St. Anne's School, graduating at 15 from grade 9. Jeanne graduated from Academie Notre Dame des Monts in Gorham, N.H., in 1949, with an education in French and music. At 18 years old, she earned a Laureate Degree in music from Rivier College, Nashua, N.H., in piano and voice.
In 1952, Jeanne married her husband, Lucien, and went on to study cosmetology at Finan's Pawtucket School of Beauty Culture. From 1964-1965, she studied math and sciences at the University of Rhode Island Extension in Providence. In 1965, she transferred to Rhode Island College, where she majored in French and education, minored in music, and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1968.
Jeanne began her teaching career in 1968, where she taught grades 7-12 at North Smithfield Junior/Senior High School. While working, she continued her education, earning a Master of Arts in teaching French in 1975, and a Post Graduate Life Certificate in English in 1987. Throughout her tenure, she taught French and English, and also taught classes for gifted students in European Culture through Literature and the Arts.
Through the years, Jeanne was a member of many organizations, including the NEA, RIEA, NSTA, AAFT, Club Kennedy Organizer with Northern France, and RIFLA, Belgium. She organized and managed a French Club of 50 to 100 students from 1968-1992, with emphasis on culture and the arts. Jeanne coordinated French and American high school exchange students for one month every summer from 1974-1990. She was the secretary of Narcotics Guidance Council from 1974-1980, helping her school become the first Rhode Island School to have a licensed counselor and therapist to assist students affected by addiction. Jeanne was a member of the parish council at the former Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church from 1980-1984.
A personal highlight of her teaching career was when she organized a concert of multi-language musical performers, Les Petits Chanteurs D'Etaimpuis, who were first place winners at the Yearly Choral Competitions in Geneva, Switzerland in 1974. All foreign performers and music directors returned to Rhode Island, and were housed by North Smithfield families for three days, while they performed their winning concert at several venues across Rhode Island.
Jeanne was awarded citations from Montreal and Quebec Canada, France, Belgium, the state of Rhode Island, and the North Smithfield Education Council, for Dedication to the Education of Students. She received a certificate of honor for "Professeur du Laureat", the result of student achievement in French, a student who placed second in the nationwide NATF, and four gifted students who scored perfect 800s on the French SAT's in the USA.
After her retirement in 1996, Jeanne became secretary of Les Dames Richelieu du RI, a French speaking club for women interested in furthering their French culture. She was nominated by former students, and her achievements are listed in two volumes of "Who's Who Among American Teachers".
Her greatest personal achievement in education was tutoring all five of her grandchildren each year for two months after the holidays, helping them to research, create, and execute entries in the yearly history project competitions. Each grandchild placed first at least once, and some even twice! It was always a fulfilling experience for her, and for them.
In her spare time, Jeanne did all types of needlework - sewing, knitting, crocheting, and especially embroidering with yarn. Every year, with the help of her daughter, Nancy, she managed to complete about 100 items - blankets, hats, ponchos, afghans, scarves, and sweaters - for family, friends, and the homeless. She even crocheted jump ropes for her great-granddaughter, because the plastic ones hurt her legs.
She fed many with her love of cooking, including an incredible French speaking family of eight, who were new to the country. She always gave of herself, and involved her daughters in helping the needy. In short, she was a successful multitasker.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter.
Calling hours are Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
