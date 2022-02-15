Jeannette F. (Gervais) Charpentier, 95, wife of the late Raoul Charpentier, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and under the gentle care of hospice on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
She was born in Manville, daughter of the late Ernest and Clara (Metevier) Gervais. She was a loving mother, generous friend, and an active member of her church, St. James in Manville. She was a longtime member of the choir and Les Dames de St. Anne. Jeannette was also a longtime supporter of the Fr. Marot CYO Center of Northern Rhode Island.
She was known for her proficiency as a baker and with the crafts she mastered. Though completing her GED after all her children were grown, her keen intelligence was evident her whole life long. Her home was often the hub of gatherings, shared meals and laughter. She will be mourned by many who were touched by her kindness, especially her children and grandchildren to whom she was devoted.
She is survived by her children: Elaine Charpentier of Providence, Claudette Charpentier of Lincoln, the late Madeleine Rockwell, Celeste Charpentier Greene of Cumberland, Simone Charpentier and her husband, Fernando, of Boston, Ronald Charpentier and his wife, Jan, of Richmond, and Jean Charpentier and his wife, Alix, of Tucson, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; and her brother Eugene Gervais of Garden Grove, Calif. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Roland and Herve Gervais and Margaret Lussier. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral and visitation will be Monday, Feb 21, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., prior to Mass, at the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St James Church, Manville, R.I. 02838. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the St. James food pantry c/o St. James Parish, 33 Division St., Manville, RI. 02838.
