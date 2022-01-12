From the East Coast to the West Coast Jeannine Robidoux lived a life of faith and service to God’s people. Whether in religious life or in lay ministry, Jeannine carried out the Gospel mission to live her life through faith and good works.
Jeannine F. Robidoux, 83, of Manville, died suddenly, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center. She was the former wife of the late Eugene Robidoux.
Born in Woonsocket and also raised in Manville, she was a daughter of the late Jean Paul Dery and Florence (Boudreau) Dery. Jeannine attended St. James School in Manville and was a graduate of St. Clare Girls High School in Woonsocket.
After high school, Jeannine worked for the state of Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles in Providence for several years. She later lived in religious life as a Sister of the Grey Nuns of Quebec founded by St. Marguerite d’Youville.
Upon returning to lay life Jeannine married and lived for many years in the Los Angeles, Calif., area. She was a teacher and later principal of the St. James School in LaCresenta. St. James in Manville and St. James in LaCresenta, divine coincidence at work!
Returning to the Manville area, Jeannine worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for St. Charles Parish in Woonsocket and her work extended to office work and organist at Our Lady of Good Help in Mapleville.
Jeannine was a lifelong dedicated communicant of St. James Parish, Manville. She volunteered as a 7th grade catechist and other activities in support of the parish. Her gift of music and singing extended to her participation as a member of the adult choir. She played piano and organ either for worship or just for the beauty of music, as music was etched in Jeannine’s heart.
Jeannine also had a special place in her heart for all God’s creatures great and small especially her cats. Jeannine was an ardent Red Sox fan and followed her “boys of summer” with every play of every game. She knew all the players and their stats!
Jeannine was a gifted writer and penned many poetic verses. Jeannine’s legacy is one of love for her family. She was her mother’s primary caregiver her during her later years.
Jeannine is survived by her sister Fern Dery of Manville. She was the sister of the late Rev. Jean-Pierre Dery, Gerald Dery and Gilles Dery. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Florence Dery of Woonsocket, Christine Morrissette of South Carolina, and many of her beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., in St. James Church on Division Street in Manville. Burial in St. James Cemetery will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may pay their respects to the family at the church starting at 10:15 a.m. prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Jeannine’s devotion to St. James Parish, memorial donations may be made to St. James Parish Food Pantry, c/o St. James Parish 33 Division St. Manville, RI. 02838.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home.
