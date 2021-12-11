Jeannine J. Lapierre, 81, of North Smithfield, formerly of Woonsocket, died Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, at home.
She was the loving wife of Gerard A. “Jerry” Lapierre. Jerry and Jeannine were married on September 4, 1961, at Holy Family Church and celebrated 60 wonderful years together this past September.
Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Simone (Lapierre) Berube. Jeannine attended St. Clare Girls High School. She was a resident of Woonsocket for most of her life and lived in North Smithfield for the past 30 years. Jeannine was employed at PolyTop/Tupperware and then at Grant’s Department Store on Main Street and later at Amprex in North Smithfield before retiring.
Jeannine was a longtime communicant of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish. She could play a skillful hand of cards as Jeannine had the best “poker face” look, she could stare down any opponent. One of her favorite pastimes was to curl up with a good book, preferably a mystery, and enjoyed some well-earned “me time.”
Jeannine cherished her role as a grandmother to Kate and Kristianna as they will forever be the light of her life. Jeannine will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother and a friend to all.
In addition to her husband of over 60 years, Jeannine is survived by her two sons Denis G. Lapierre (longtime Woonsocket city employee, ret.) and his companion, Rita Benoit, of Cumberland and Gary R. Lapierre and his wife, Katrina, of North Smithfield. Jeannine was the grandmother of Kate and Kristianna Lapierre. She was the sister of the late Roger Berube and is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish (OLQM Church), Park Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass., Visiting hours are Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woonsocket Senior Center c/o Senior Services Inc., 84 Social St., Woonsocket RI. 02895, or www.seniorservicesri.org .
