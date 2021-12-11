Lincoln, RI (02865)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.