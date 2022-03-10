Jeannine Therese (Biron) Robidoux, 91, of Westerly, R.I., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022. She was born in Woonsocket, R.I., and was the daughter of Marcel and Emma (Rivet) Biron.
Jeannine was the beloved wife of the late Edgar Gerard Robidoux. They were married in 1953 and raised their loving family in Bellingham, Mass.. Jeannine leaves behind five children, Carleen Robidoux of Ipswich Mass., Monice Trottier and her husband, Richard, of Bellingham, Mass., Melanie Ferreira and her husband, Vasco, of Cranston R.I., Janet Robidoux of Westerly R.I., and Joseph and his wife, Susan, of Bellingham; eight grandchildren, Jillian, Brian, Emily, Lauren, Kimberly, Jaclyn, Joseph, and Jason; and five great-grandchildren, Julia, Meagan, Genevieve, Fiona, and Brayden. Jeannine was predeceased by her sister Muriel Caron.
Jeannine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to loving her family. She was always surrounded by her family. She was actively involved in the daily lives of three generations of children – from raising her own children, to taking her grandchildren to hockey practices, bringing and picking up grandchildren at the bus stop for years, and performing arts and crafts with her great-grand children. She was always so proud and supportive of her family. Although she will be greatly missed, she will always remain strongly in the hearts of her family and friends.
Jeannine was a graduate of Blackstone High School, was a Daughter of the American Revolution, and at her high school 1948 graduation delivered her visionary speech entitled “A Graduate’s Message to the Russian People.” Jeannine was an accomplished guitarist and guitar teacher and worked as an administrative assistant for years at Rivet Woodworking and the Bellingham Housing Authority. Jeannine was a communicant of Assumption Church in Bellingham, Mass., for years and later belonged to St. Pius X Church in Westerly, R.I.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, March 14, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham, Mass. Burial will follow at Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral mass and burial. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeannine T. Robidoux may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
The family requests that masks be worn at all indoor parts of the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, Bellingham, Mass. To sign guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
