Jeffrey D. Cote, 60, of Uxbridge, Mass., passed away on Jan. 19, 2022. Born in Bellingham, Mass., he spent the last 30 years in Uxbridge.
When he wasn't running his business, Jeff enjoyed the simple things in life – a hot cup of coffee, a freshly baked coffee roll, and riding his motorcycle.
He leaves behind his parents, Robert and Muriel (Richer) Cote, of North Smithfield; his sister, Rachel (Cote) Poethke, and her husband, Hans, of North Smithfield; his brother, Gary Cote, and his wife, Diane, of Burrillville; his beloved children Gregory Cote and his partner, Erin, of Uxbridge and Carolyn Cote and her fiance, George, of Newton, Mass.; along with his nieces, nephews, and many cousins and friends.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend some extra time with those you love.
