Jerilyn Vieira, a beloved mother, partner and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jerilyn is survived by her daughter, Kristian, and her husband, Timothy Barrette, of North Smithfield; her companion, Steve Dionne; and her siblings, Deborah Potvin, Sharon Fratiello, Terrence, Bruce, Richard & Shane Reis; also 10 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her late siblings, Jo-Ann Whitaker, Daniel Reis and Raymond Reis Jr.
Jerilyn was born August 7, 1960, in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late, Raymond and Doris (Martin) Reis. She spent sometime living in Alabama before returning to R.I. Jerilyn, more commonly known as “Jeri,” was employed as a CNA for many years. She enjoyed cleaning, spending time with loved ones, days at the beach, listening to country music, spicy food, connecting with loved ones on face book, roller skating, trying different recipes and spoiling her cats Autumn and Summer. She was deeply loved and will be missed by everyone.
All services for Jerilyn will be private. Visit www.Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
