Joan (Neri) Boyle, 95, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Antoine’s Residence in North Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late William H. Boyle. They were married for 62 years.
Born in Providence, Joan was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Vittoria (Gallonio) Neri.
She was a graduate of North Providence High School, moved to Lincoln to raise her family, and worked for the state of Rhode Island school lunch program for many years.
Joan leaves behind her four children, Geoffrey (Maria) Boyle of Windsor, Conn., Patricia J. Boyle of Lincoln, Deborah (Robert) O’Byck of Uxbridge, Mass., and Kathleen (Anthony) Leone of Whitinsville, Mass.; her beloved grandchildren, Erin(Vamshi) Thakkallapalli, Michael(Meredith) Leone, Lisa(James) Martocchio, and Jennifer (Kyle) Kilcomons. She also leaves behind her cherished great grandchildren: Mason, Alexis, William, Grace, Nora, Dean, Russell, Sierra, and Cody, and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her two brothers, Francis Neri and Michael Neri. She was sister to the late Ralph Neri.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion, with burial being private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to St. Antoine’s Residence, HopeHealth Hospice Care or a charity of your choice. For the guestbook, please visit: www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
