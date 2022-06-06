Joan "Cap" Conroy Andrews, 81, of Foster, passed away peacefully in her home on May 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Edward Conroy and Rita Walsh Conroy. She was the spouse of the late Lauren Andy Andrews.
She leaves behind her beloved son, Benjamin C. Andrews, her daughter-in-law, Dr. Jo-Ann Petrucci Andrews; her grandchildren Crystal C. Baris and Marine Corporal Ryan Andrews; her three great-grandchildren Joshua, Cole and McKenzie-Jo. Her sister Sally Young and nieces and nephews.
Joan was born in New Haven, Conn., and grew up in Meriden, Conn. She attended Saint Joseph and Saint Rose Schools and was a member of the last graduating class of Meridian High School. She received a BA in interior architecture from RISD. She received a master's degree in art therapy from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass.
She was a dedicated therapist who helped countless people with their behavior health. Joan was licensed in Rhode Island and Connecticut. She worked as a therapist for Day Kimball Hospital in Connecticut and Rhode Island Hospital.
She was a volunteer firefighter for Chepachet.
Joan was a long time Girl Scout leader of her granddaughter's troop. Joan was a lover of mountains and the ocean. She loved the mountains in Maine.
She was an artist and was multi-talented, she was a gardener and had an adventurous spirit, she played the guitar, the Oregon, and she was a great cook and above all loved her God and her family with passion.
When Joan was faced with the knowledge that she had a terminal illness, she immediately made a bucket list of all the things she wanted to accomplish. She continued to learn and in fact found out about her disease and studied and learned about it. She faced illness with courage and always believed that God had a plan for her and when she had to go, that would be what he wanted for her. Her bucket list included zip lining and four wheeling in the mountains of Maine. Her prayer to God was that she would get to hold her newborn great-grandchild McKenzie-Jo and that promise was kept.
Joan will be forever missed by family and friends and those lives she touched.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 16, from 9 to 10 a.m., in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Danielson Pike, Foster. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery.
