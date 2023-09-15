Joan E. (Girard) Lafond, 89, of Woonsocket, passed away Sept. 13, 2023.
She was the wife of the late Ernest Lafond Sr. Born in Oakland, R.I., she was the daughter of the late George and Doris (Bois) Girard.
Joan completed her earthly journey at 3 p.m., the hour of Divine mercy. She peacefully slipped away with the dignity, grace, and beauty that she exemplified throughout her life, enveloped by a brief moment of sunshine on a day otherwise marked by torrential rains, thunder, and tornado warnings.
Mrs. Lafond was a 1952 graduate of Woonsocket High School. Joan was a communicant of St. Agatha's Church, Woonsocket. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was generous, kind and forgiving, yet sarcastic and funny. Joan was the glue that held the family together. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed the beach, lobster, ice cream and reading.
She is survived by her five children, Ernest Lafond Jr. and his companion, Renee Grey, of Pascoag, David Lafond and his wife, Michelle, of Burrillville, John Lafond and his wife, Anneli, of Burrillville, Paula Hogue and her husband, Donald, of Woonsocket, and Carol Lafond and her husband, John Goyette, of Woonsocket; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agatha's Church.
