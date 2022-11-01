Joan J. (Romano) Duquette, 90, of Woonsocket, died Oct. 30, 2022, in The Holiday, Manville.
She was the wife of the late Robert M. Duquette. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Albina (Choiniere) Romano.
Mrs. Duquette worked as a picker for CVS-Mark Stevens on Cumberland Hill Road, Woonsocket. She enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino, and especially time with her family. She most recently celebrated her 90th birthday with all her family in attendance.
She is survived by a daughter, Lucille Baro, of North Smithfield; two sons, Robert Duquette and his wife, Isilda, of Providence, and Dennis Duquette and his wife, Judith, of Smithfield; three sisters, Wanda Lafleur and Shirley Laverdiere, both of North Smithfield, and Mary Kane of Cumberland; five grandchildren, Michael Baro and his wife, Melissa, of Harrisville, Derek and Brian Duquette, both of Cumberland, and Dawn and Eric Duquette, both of Smithfield; and two great-grandsons, Mason Baro of Harrisville, and Cameron Duquette of Cumberland. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Paul Baro.
Her funeral will be held Friday, Nov. 4, beginning with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a service at noon in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RI Autism Project, 1516 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919, or online at https://theautismproject.org or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
