Joan Krikorian Holmes passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 9.
She was the daughter of Bessie Krikorian. Joan is survived by her three children, Albert Holmes of Florida, Douglas Holmes and daughter-in-law, Sharon, of Lincoln, and Ann Ferreira of Glocester. She was a proud grandmother to Douglas, Stephen, Melissa, Eric, Amy and also the late Christina and Jason. Joan was blessed with many great-grandchildren, Madison, Ernest, Earl, Avery, Luke, Hailey, Brooke, Caleb, Quinn and Chloe.
Joan had a big heart and always wanted to help everyone. She loved the beach, ocean, plants, volunteering and of course the Dollar Store. She waitressed for many years at the Brook Manor Pub in South Attleboro. She was also the program director at the Arc of Blackstone Valley, where she made her residents part of her family. Her love for people and waitressing brought her to work well into her 80s at Slater Park Concessions, where she made many good friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, June 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m. in Mount Hope Community Baptist Church, 734 Hope St., Providence. Burial is private.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Cancer Center at Miriam Hospital. For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.