Joan M. (De Grange) Hutchins of North Smithfield passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston.
She was the beloved wife of Keith Hutchins. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Aram and Lorraine (Crepeau) De Grange.
Joan was employed as a nurse for Woonsocket Hospital for many years, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed writing and was a member of local writing groups and will be remembered for her dry comedic wit. Joan was also an animal lover and was a member of the Audubon Society, G.A.S.P., PAWS, and PETA.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her loving son, Adam Hutchins, of North Smithfield, and her siblings David De Grange of North Smithfield, Alan Benoit of Coventry, and Cynthia Sokol also of North Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: http://www.heartofri.org/
Arrangements are private, Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.