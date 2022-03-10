On Monday, March 7, the day after celebrating her 79th birthday with her children and their families, Joan Powers, née Bouchard, of Blackstone, Mass., settled into her favorite chair, ate the last of her birthday cake, closed her eyes and left this world.
Joan is survived by her son, Dr. Francis Powers, of Uxbridge, Mass., his wife, Jamie, and their children Avari and Liam; as well as her daughter, Kelly McKillop, of Boxborough, Mass., her husband, Gerry, and their son, Alex, and daughter-in-law, Katie. She also leaves behind her sisters, Rhea Powers of Cumberland, R.I., and Beverly Denis and Gail Robichaud, both of Woonsocket, R.I., and her brother-in-law, Marcel Denis. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Francis “Mickey” Powers, her grandson Kevin McKillop, her sister Janice Bouchard and her parents, Honore and Rhea Bouchard, nee Remillard, of North Providence, R.I.
Joan was born in Manville, R.I., to a French-Canadian family from upstate New York and was one of 53 first cousins. She was a self-described parochial school survivor who once declared, “You can’t scare me, I was raised by the nuns.” She met her husband, Mickey, when they were both teenagers, marrying him in 1963, while he was stationed at the army base in Columbus, Ga., moving with him and, later, their children, to various military bases around the country, before eventually settling into their own home in Blackstone, where she remained until her death.
A happily retired registered nurse, Joan began her career at Woonsocket Hospital, then moved to the Wrentham State School in Wrentham, Mass., where she was joined by all three of her sisters, then became an infectious disease case manager at Correctional Medical Services, and concluded her career at the Fernald School in Waltham, Mass. With her sisters, she was also a board member at Adopt-A-Family in Woonsocket, R.I., for many years.
She enjoyed reading, traveling, documentaries, gemology, genealogy, time spent with family and adventures of all sorts.
Joan will be remembered by her large family and many friends for her kindness, her intellectual curiosity, her sharp wit, her endless generosity and her fabulous sense of humor. Joan’s life will be celebrated this Saturday, March 12, with a luncheon from noon until 3 p.m. at the Coachmen’s Lodge in Bellingham, Mass. The family invites all who knew her to come share their memories.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Joan’s commitment to helping others, please consider making a donation to your local food bank or favorite charity.
