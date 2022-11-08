Joan R. Gahan, 75, of Woonsocket died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at home. Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Talbot) Gahan.
Joan was a lifelong resident of the city. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1965. Joan was a graduate of Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing class of 1968.
As a registered nurse, Joan devoted her entire career as a supervisor in the emergency department at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She retired in 2012 after 45 years of providing amazing care and leadership and a compassionate response to those being treated at the hospital.
Joan loved Woonsocket and was very civic minded and active in the community. Joan was a member of the Quota Club. She was a board member of the Stadium Theatre. She was a volunteer at the Woonsocket Historical Society and the Museum of Work and Culture. She was also a member of the Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts. She was also an usher at Providence Preforming Arts Center (PPAC).
Joan loved to travel. She loved animals, especially her cat Ralph and recently the resident therapy dog at Wyndemere Woods, Holmes, Joan’s friend Melanie’s dog.
Joan loved to get lost in a good book while sitting on the patio wearing her trademark visor or take in a great movie. Joan’s heart and imagination was in a bygone era as she was a big fan of "Downton Abbey" and had a special interest in the Titanic. She was also a devoted fan of the artist Norman Rockwell.
Joan will be remembered as a friendly person. She was very giving and donated to numerous charities locally and beyond. Joan had been honored in Woonsocket for her many efforts in the community.
Joan was the sister of the late Judith Lazareski.
Joan is survived by her best friend of over 40 years, Marc A. Berube, of Montclair, N.J., and her good friend, Melanie Dunlap-Vieira. Joan is also survived by her many friends in the greater Woonsocket and Providence area.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor, remember and celebrate Joan’s beautiful life at her service on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Visiting hours are Monday morning from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Joan will be laid to rest alongside her family in a private burial.
In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Joan’s support for the organizations that were close to her heart, memorial donations may be made to any of the following:
The Stadium Theatre Foundation, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, RI 02895, www.stadiumtheatre.org; Museum of Work and Culture Preservation Foundation, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI. 02895; Providence Performing Arts Center, PPAC Development Office, 220 Weybosset St., Providence, RI. 02903, www.ppacri.org; The Rhode Island Hospital Foundation Development Office, PO Box H Providence, RI 02901, www.lifespan.org; Woonsocket Historical Society, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI. 02895.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.