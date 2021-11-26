Joanne C. (Bertone) Palladini, 80, formerly of Jane Street, Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, surrounded by her loving son Chris and his wife, Anne. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Palladini Sr.
Born in Milford, Mass., a daughter of the late Horace and Mae (Lemire) Bertone, she had lived in Pawtucket for the past 55 years.
She is survived by two sons, Robert E. Palladini Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Pawtucket, and Christopher M. Palladini and his wife, Anne, of Lincoln; one brother, Charles Bertone, of Franklin, Mass., three grandchildren, Nicole Palladini of Pawtucket, Kristen Palladini of Johnston, and Jacob Palladini; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Theresa Marsocci.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m., from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Jude’s Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Monday, Nov. 29, 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Palladini’s memory to Guiding Eyes for the Blind (Training Dogs for the Blind), 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 (www.guidingeyes.org) would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
