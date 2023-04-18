Joanne Couepel Apr 18, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Couepel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joanne (Henault) Couepel died on April 11, 2023, due to complications from treatment of metastatic lung cancer.She was the widow of Prosper (George) Couepel who died in 2007.She was the daughter of the late Camille and Dorothy (Simoncini) Henault.She is survived by her sister Patricia (Paul) Richards, and her longtime companion and caregiver, Ron Dubois. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her sisters Gloria Dyndur and Judith Moynagh and her brothers David and G. Richard Henault.She was employed by Groov-Pin Smithfield for more than 20 years until retiring due to illness.She was a long time Patriots fan having attended several Super Bowls. She also enjoyed card playing and various crafts, especially decorative gourds.Arrangements were handled by Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. At her requests, all services were omitted.In memory of Joanne, please call your local state representative requesting that HR5210, The Compassionate Care Bill, be passed.Visit www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com. We've recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can't be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. 