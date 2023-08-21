Joanne Brien used her hands to love and heal. Those hands served her well for all of her 78 years that she served God, her family and her community. Joanne used those hand to hold her family and loved ones close to her both physically and emotionally, she used those hands to serve her church and community, and she used those hands to heal anyone and everyone she could in her vocation as a nurse. Loving and healing was Joanne Brien’s mission in life.

Joanne M. Brien, 78, of Woonsocket died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard H. “Jerry” Brien. Joanne and Jerry were married on Oct. 26, 1963, and shared nearly 60 wonderful years of mutual love, respect and devotion to each other until Jerry’s passing on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. A mere eight days after Jerry passed at home, Joanne returned to the Lord to be with her love, Jerry, for eternity. Joanne was surrounded by the love and care of her family and Hope Hospice.

