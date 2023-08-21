Joanne Brien used her hands to love and heal. Those hands served her well for all of her 78 years that she served God, her family and her community. Joanne used those hand to hold her family and loved ones close to her both physically and emotionally, she used those hands to serve her church and community, and she used those hands to heal anyone and everyone she could in her vocation as a nurse. Loving and healing was Joanne Brien’s mission in life.
Joanne M. Brien, 78, of Woonsocket died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard H. “Jerry” Brien. Joanne and Jerry were married on Oct. 26, 1963, and shared nearly 60 wonderful years of mutual love, respect and devotion to each other until Jerry’s passing on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. A mere eight days after Jerry passed at home, Joanne returned to the Lord to be with her love, Jerry, for eternity. Joanne was surrounded by the love and care of her family and Hope Hospice.
Joanne was born in the village of Wakefield in South Kingstown. She was a daughter of the late Kenneth G. Myrtle Sr. and Phillamon (Hulbert) Myrtle. She was raised as a “South County” girl and was a graduate of South Kingstown High School, Class of 1962. Upon her marriage to Jerry, a French-Canadian, Woonsocket Rocket and United States Coast Guard veteran, Joanne moved “way up to Woonsocket”, (which by Rhode Island standards requires an overnight trip!), to live and raise her family.
In her earlier years, Joanne worked at Miller Electric. After raising her family, Joanne went back to school and earned her associate degree in nursing from Community College of Rhode Island in 1986. Joanne served as a nurse at Woonsocket Hospital/Landmark Medical Center for over 25 years before retiring. Additionally, she was a school nurse for Greater Woonsocket Catholic Regional Schools and at Mount St. Rita Health Care Center in Cumberland. Joanne discharged her nursing duties with a constant sense of priority, purpose and pride. Joanne would take many a newly-minted nurse fresh out of nursing school under her wing with the invitation and instruction, “Come by my side … I’ll teach you to be a nurse,” and teach she did! Not only did Joanne teach new nurses the actual knowledge and physical skills of nursing, but on a more profound level, she imparted her innate wisdom so important to nursing, from her natural bedside manner to providing the vast range of emotional care and comfort those patients and their families so desperately needed. That care, that kindness and that compassion was an inseparable part of the very essence of Joanne.
As her children could undoubtedly attest to when they were growing up, Joanne was a “One-Woman M.A.S.H. unit.” She instantly diagnosed and treated any and all neighborhood kids who suffered the various number of bumps, bruises, scrapes and skinned knees that happened while playing. Joanne would assess their condition and patch them up on scene. Joanne knew right away if their roughhousing and horseplay warranted a trip to the hospital. More often than not Joanne’s “emergency care” was just what they needed and back out they went … sure to return again!
Joanne was a longtime active communicant of St. Joseph’s Parish, where she taught CCD for many years. She was also the Den Mother for the Scouts Pack 6 at St. Joseph’s.
Joanne was talented at arts and crafts and enjoyed bowling. Many fun and memorable times were camping with her family. Joanne was also proud of and displayed her vast collection of salt-and-pepper shakers from her travels and adventures.
Joanne will be remembered as an outgoing and friendly lady. Her most cherished roles in life were as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love for her family and her dedication to caring for those who were placed under her care will forever be Joanne’s lasting legacy.
Joanne is survived by her son and three daughters, Matthew Brien and his wife, Deanna, of Woonsocket, Monique Bergeron and her husband, Marc, of Woonsocket, Jeanne Maculan and her husband, Eric, of West Greenwich and Therese “Terry” Salvas and her husband, Andre, of Woonsocket. She was the mother of the late Gerard H. Brien III who passed away in 2003. She was the sister of Sandra J. Lewis and her husband, Dean, of Peacedale, and the late Kenneth G. Myrtle Jr., Robert and Jane Myrtle and Evelyn P. Gray. Joanne is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins and their families.
Joanne’s funeral will be Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Joanne will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Jerry, at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Joanne at visiting hours on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI. 02906, or www.alz.org.
