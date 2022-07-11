Joanne Marie Gaulin, 74, of Woonsocket, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence, R.I.
Born in Dedham, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. Black and Lillian R. Daniels. She shared nearly 52 years of marriage with her loving husband, Ronald A. Gaulin.
She is survived by her two sons, Eric R. Gaulin and his wife, Julie Gaulin, of Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, and David Gaulin and his wife, Holly Auer, of Haddonfield, N.J., and four grandchildren: Cooper, Sydney, Trig, and Clara. Additional survivors include her sisters, Mary Walsh of Falmouth, Mass., Patricia Action of Newton, Mass., Fran Gagnon and her husband, Robert, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Black.
Joanne was a graduate of Dedham High School, Shepard-Gill School of Practical Nursing in Boston and Rhode Island College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse for 41 years, first in Boston before moving to Okinawa, Japan, as a newlywed during her husband’s military service, then in Clovis, N.M., followed by Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, where she served for over 30 years before her retirement in 2003.
Joanne loved traveling, reading, swimming, and enjoying her family and grandchildren. With Ron, she volunteered as a trainer for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, welcoming dogs into their home as they prepared for careers as service dogs. A talented crocheter, she was rarely without a project in her hands, and was known for the many colorful blankets she created for friends and family and other projects including doll clothing and accessories for her grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10 a.m., in Saint Joseph’s Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne’s memory to the HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI, 02904, where she received exceptional care in the final weeks of her life.
