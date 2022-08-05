John A. Delude, age 68, of Pawtucket, passed away at Miriam Hospitlal on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Born in Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of the late Walter F. and Laura E. (Whalen) Delude and beloved husband of Kendra (Heffernan) Delude.
John A. Delude, age 68, of Pawtucket, passed away at Miriam Hospitlal on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Born in Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of the late Walter F. and Laura E. (Whalen) Delude and beloved husband of Kendra (Heffernan) Delude.
John was a press operator in circuit board manufacturing for many years. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and was the most loving husband, and grandfather anyone could ask for.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepson, Robert Bryant; siblings Walter, Joseph and David Delude; grandchildren Mason Liam Bryant, Ally Bryant, Lina Bryant and Joey Bryant; and many extended family and friends. He was also the brother of the late Laura Blais.
John’s grave side service will take place on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 11:30 a.m., at the Newell Burying Grounds, 1502 West St., South Attleboro, Mass.
To express condolences to the family or to light a candle, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.