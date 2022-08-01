John C. Lahar, 48, of Mendon, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
He is the beloved husband to Alyssa S. (Gordon) Lahar. They were long-time friends, meeting in 1991, and in 1993 John escorted Alyssa to her high school junior prom. While they went their separate ways for college, they reconnected in 1998, and this is where their fairy tale began. They were instantly inseparable with a bond that will connect them always. John was, and will always be Alyssa's soulmate.
Born in Boston, he was the son of Richard A. Lahar of Whitinsville, Mass., and the late Mary E. (Coen) Lahar. John grew up in Bellingham, Mass. After graduating from Mount Saint Charles Academy, John went on to get his bachelor’s and master's degrees from Providence College. John worked as a teacher and principal for over 25 years. Most recently, he retired in December as principal of the North Smithfield Middle School to spend time with his family.
Anyone who knew John knew he loved his family above everything else. His parents instilled a deep faith and love of family early on that he and Alyssa continued for over 21 years. He dedicated his life to their three boys, coaching all three boys in basketball. He never missed a game, was the best chauffeur, and found joy in simply being with his family. Their house was open every Sunday in the fall for many boys to watch football and trash talk the fantasy football leagues.
John was a true competitor, whether it was a game of chess, trivia, basketball, or just trying to win a debate. Most would tell you he never lost, and his quick wit was legendary.
John spent his professional career in education. He taught for seven years before becoming an administrator in 2003. In 2010, John and North Smithfield Middle School were recognized by the General Assembly after student test scores rose 20 percentage points in reading, the largest improvement in the state; this was something he took great pride in. He had a rare combination of generosity, caring, and humor that touched all the students and teachers he worked with. He loved a good prank and was gifted in the art of storytelling.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jack, Matthew, and William, all of Mendon, Mass.; his sister, Tara Bibeault and her husband, Jeffrey, of Uxbridge, Mass.; his aunt, Leanne Lahar, of Dedham, Mass., his father-in-law, Steven Gordon, and his wife, Maureen, of Franklin, Mass.; and his mother-in-law, Audrey Seyffert, and her husband, Ronald, of Franklin.
His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, in St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon St., Upton, Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Uxbridge. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Galliford’s in Mendon following the burial.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, in the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, 45 Main St,. Upton, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to John Lahar Scholarship Fund, North Smithfield Middle School, 1850 Providence Pike, North Smithfield, RI 02896.
