John Charles Wrobel of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away late Thursday night, Dec. 16, 2021. Having battled dementia for several years, John contracted COVID-19 and died in the quiet surroundings within hospice care.
Born in Woonsocket on Aug. 9, 1941, to father Carol “Charlie” Wrobel and mother Theresa Kosiba, John was a veteran who served in the United States Army during the 1960s. He lived many years in Blackstone, Mass.
A skilled mechanic and auto body technician, he worked as a supervisor at R.H. Long Cadillac and Pontiac in Framingham, Mass., then retired fiddling with lawn mowers at Ann & Hope, Cumberland. He loved traditional Polish food and frequently attended summer picnics to enjoy the music and a good kielbasa sandwich.
Preceded in death by his parents, who resided in Woonsocket then Uxbridge, Mass., John’s sister Joan Sylvestri Young lives in Australia with her husband. John is also survived by his son, Gary Wrobel, daughter, Jo-Anne Wrobel Crossley, and her three children Alyssa Duval Lore, Kyle Crossley and Tessa Crossley.
A private burial will be held at the Polish National Catholic Cemetery in Blackstone, Mass. People wishing to honor John’s memory can make donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or to Our Saviour’s Parish 500 Smithfield Road, Woonsocket.
Visit www.Kubaskafuneralhome.com .
