John D. Hoyceanyls, 61, of Woonsocket, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023.
He was the husband of Judith (Merola) Hoyceanyls. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late John and Doris (Jolicoeur) Hoyceanyls.
John was the vice president of Retail & Corporate Property Management Administration for CVS Health and worked for the company for over 40 years. John was a member and past president of the East Woonsocket Little League, and he also coached soccer and basketball. He was one of the founding members of Save Our Stadium and later served on the Stadium Board. John served on the Mount St. Charles Governing Board and the Building and Grounds Committee. He was also a former member of the Woonsocket Rotary Club and the Woonsocket Zoning Board.
John had a great passion for cooking and entertaining friends and family. A genuine problem solver, he possessed a brilliant and incisive wit and could easily cut through the most intricate details to get to the heart of any issue. He was incredibly humorous and had an innate ability to make anyone laugh. John was kind, loving and generous, and those traits were the most essential parts of his enormous character.
John’s greatest love was his wife and family. His devotion to them and to his many friends will always remain his greatest legacy.
Besides his wife, John leaves his beloved sons Michael Hoyceanyls and his wife, Renee, and Matthew Hoyceanyls and his wife, Molly, and his cherished grandchildren, John, Robert and Jane all of Blackstone, three sisters, Diane Chartier of Harrisville, Janice Muratori of North Smithfield, and Elaine Hoyceanyls-Scott of Pascoag, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Agatha Church, Joffre Street, Woonsocket. The family will greet guests beginning at 9:15 a.m. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in his memory or a random act of kindness would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
