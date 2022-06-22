John E. Jones, 96, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Cameron) Jones. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Everett and Martha (Bloomer) Jones.
Mr. Jones was employed as a hospital administrator at Roger Williams Hospital prior to his retirement. He was a World War II Army Air Corp. veteran who received a Purple Heart, American Theatre ribbon with five battle stars, Air Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster and the American Theatre Campaign Ribbon. He was a member of the Eugene T. Lefebvre VFW Post 1271.
Mr. Jones is survived by his son John T. Jones of Lincoln; his daughter Debra A. Bielicki of Milton, N.H.; a brother Earl “Jake” Jones of N.H.; five grandchildren Margaret, Lindsey, Matthew, Benjamin and Bethany.
He was the brother of the late Everett “Rip” Jones, George Jones and Robert Jones.
Military honors will be held Thursday, June 23, at 11:30 a.m., at Mt. St. Mary’s Cemetery, Prospect Street, Pawtucket. The family will greet family and friends at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, on that Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.
