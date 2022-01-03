John E. Laferriere, 87, formerly of Old River Road, Lincoln, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Oakland Grove Health Center, Woonsocket.
He was the beloved husband of the late Germaine (Depot) Laferriere. Born in Manville, a son of the late Lionel and Mirza (Beaudoin) Laferriere, he was a lifelong resident of the village.
Mr. Laferriere worked as a carpenter for Malouin Construction before retiring. He was an avid beekeeper, and was a member of the Worcester County Beekeepers Association, the R.I. Beekeepers and the Bristol County Beekeepers. In 1997, the Worcester County Beekeepers Association awarded him Beekeeper of the Year.
A graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy, he later served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by four stepsons, Robert Malouin and his wife, Mary, of Jacksonville, Fla., Denis Malouin and his wife, Nancy, of Smithfield, Roger Malouin and his wife, Margo, of Lincoln, and Fernand Malouin of Key West, Fla.; two step daughters-in-law, Jane Malouin of Central Falls, and Christine Malouin of Cumberland; five sisters, Pauline Filion of Manville, Simone Lefrancois of Blackstone, Mass., Lucille Marcotte of North Smithfield, Lorraine Babbitt of Manville, and Denise Hogue of North Smithfield; one brother, Raoul Laferriere, of Manville; nine stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Rita Simonini, Claire Laprade and Leo Laferriere, and the stepfather of the late Raymond Malouin and Paul Malouin.
His funeral will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 6 p.m. Masks will be required for all guests at the visitation and church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, R.I. 02906, or to Beacon Hospice, ℅ Amedisys, 1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, R.I. 02914, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
