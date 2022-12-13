John F. Carey, known by many as "Jack", 89, of Blackstone, died peacefully on Dec. 11, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of his beloved, the late Joan (Carpenter) Carey. He was born on Oct. 4, 1933 in Woonsocket, to John E. Carey and Maude (Broughey) Carey. He is predeceased by his sister Patricia (Carey) Kalberer who lovingly referred to him as "Brother."

