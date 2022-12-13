John F. Carey, known by many as "Jack", 89, of Blackstone, died peacefully on Dec. 11, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of his beloved, the late Joan (Carpenter) Carey. He was born on Oct. 4, 1933 in Woonsocket, to John E. Carey and Maude (Broughey) Carey. He is predeceased by his sister Patricia (Carey) Kalberer who lovingly referred to him as "Brother."
Jack grew up in on Main Street in Blackstone and was a 1950 graduate of Blackstone High School. A prolific basketball player, he was an integral part of the basketball team that won the Clark Tournament State Title in 1950. He was nicknamed the basketball "magician" by his teammates.
He served two years in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Tripoli. He often reminisced about his travels during this time, visiting France, Amsterdam, Italy, and Egypt. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for Industrial Machine in Smithfield, RI as a machinist until his retirement in 1969 due to a disability. After his retirement, he was able to spend more time with his family and enjoy his hobbies. He was an active parishioner and sexton at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Woonsocket and also led the church youth group. He served as President of the Blackstone Booster Club in the mid 1970's which helped to raise funds for the BMR Marching Band in the early stages of their success and he coached baseball and basketball at Mount Saint Charles Academy.
He cherished spending time at his quaint summer beach house in Jerusalem and particularly enjoyed the 4th of July fireworks. In his later years, he loved to sit on the deck with his beloved Yorkshire Terrier "Mista," sipping a beer and chatting with the locals. He was affectionately known to the locals as "the man on the corner."
Also known as "Pop" or "Poppa" to his family and many friends, he was loved by everyone and will be missed dearly. He was a wonderful, affable man who had a great sense of humor, very quick wit, loved to laugh and had an insatiable sweet tooth especially for donuts! He loved to tell funny stories of growing up in Blackstone with all of the "characters" of the town. He always had a twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes, and a smile for all. If you were lucky enough to know Pop, you had a friend who would always take an interest in your story.
Jack is survived by three sons, John L. Carey and his wife, Laure, of Rocky Hill, Conn., David Carey and his companion, Susan Kidwell, of Tucson, Ariz., and Christopher Carey and his wife, Lisa, of Southbury, Conn.; four daughters, Julie Carey of Warwick, R.I., Leslie Carey-Filipponi of Blackstone, Emelie Carey and her husband, Keith Lopes, of Woonsocket, R.I., and Amy Carey of Newell, S.D. He also leaves 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Rachel Carey of Rocky Hill, Conn.
His funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery Grafton, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rachel Carey Memorial Fund c/o Suffield Academy, 185 North Main St., Suffield, CT 06078.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.