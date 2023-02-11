John F. Duarte, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Woonsocket Health Center with his family by his side.
He was the husband of the late Paulette (Allen) Duarte. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Ambrose and Rose (Victor) Duarte.
He was a United States Navy Veteran.
John worked in maintenance for Archer Rubber in Milford, Mass., and at the Woonsocket Middle School prior to retiring.
He was a proud member of AA for 37 years.
John enjoyed playing softball while in school and also at Cold Spring park for the team Field of Dreams. He was an avid football fan, especially the New York Giants and all New England Sports. He also liked reading and spending time with friends.
He is survived by his three sons, Thomas Duarte Leger and his wife, Cyndi, of Lunenburg, Mass. John Duarte and his wife, Rosalie, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Scott Duarte and his wife, Raquel, of St. Charles, Ill.; one daughter, Kelly Lawrence, of Connecticut; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was also the brother to the late Benjamin Costa, Joan (Costa) Andrade, Ambrose M. Duarte Jr., Theresa (Duarte) White and Philip Duarte Sr.
A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private.
