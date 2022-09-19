John F. Grimes III, 64, of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Curdell T. (Findlay) Grimes.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late John F. and Ellen (Nairtney) Grimes Jr. He resided in North Providence for the past 10 years, previously residing in South Coast, Mass., for many years.
He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1975.
Mr. Grimes was a United States Army National Guard Veteran, serving his country honorably and faithfully.
John was employed as the acting manager of Steven's Treatment Program in Swansea for over 30 years. He was the athletic director, gym teacher and coach at Friend's Academy in North Dartmouth, Mass., for 20 years. He also worked at the Boy's and Girl's Club in Providence. He spent his career, and had a passion for making a difference in the lives of underprivileged youth in the community.
He enjoyed playing and watching all kinds of sports including basketball, baseball, ice hockey, and intramural wrestling. During John's younger years he was involved in Cumberland Youth Baseball League and was a player for the Cumberland High School varsity team. Those who love him will remember his passion for professional wrestling and the love he shared for his family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his daughter, Brittany Grimes, of New Bedford, Mass.; Lindsey Beikes of Canton, Mass., daughter of John's previous wife, Anita Grimes, of North Dartmouth, Mass.; his siblings, Mary Ellen Grimes of Franklin, Mass., Ann Marie Grenier and her husband, Randy, of Maine, and Marianne Lally and her husband, Steve, of Cumberland; as well as many nieces, nephews, and one great-niece. He was the brother of the late Walter A. Grimes, Paul J. Grimes, Maureen E. Grimes, and Corporal James M. Grimes. The murder of Corporal Grimes remains unsolved, any tips can be provided to the Cumberland Police Department.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to John's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A procession will follow to St. Patrick Cemetery where Mr. Grimes will be interred with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Steven's Treatment Program, 24 Main St, Swansea, MA 02777.
