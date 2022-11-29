John F. Murphy, Jr., age 89, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
He was the son of the late Dr. John F. Murphy and Lola M. (Gilmore) Murphy. He was raised in Providence, before moving to Greenville, R.I., in 1960. In 2012, he moved to Clearwater, Fla., as a winter resident; he was a summer resident of Narragansett, R.I.
He was predeceased by his wives Priscilla (Hale) Murphy and Helen (Cunningham) Murphy and his sister, Lola Cooney.
John graduated from LaSalle Academy, Class of 1951, and Williams College. Williamstown, Mass. He served in the U. S. Army from 1953 to 1955 at Fort Gordon, Ga., and Fort Monmouth, N.J.
He served in the Providence Police Department for three years. He then joined H. T. Mullery Chevrolet in the finance department, before joining R.I. Hospital Trust National Bank. He managed the Cumberland, Olneyville, Smith Street, and Lincoln/Lincoln Mall branches. He was instrumental in starting the Smithfield branch, which he opened in 1987, retiring in 1990 after 30 years in management as vice president. After retiring from banking, he owned and operated an Advantage Cellular franchise; they were the first automobile cell phone company.
His hobbies included his love of amateur radio, with call letters K1PZY, which enabled him to speak with people around the world. He was a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League. He was also a captain in the Greenville Volunteer Fire Department and director of the Emergency Management Agency of Smithfield for 25 years.
John is survived by four children: John F. Murphy III (Anne-Marie) of Glocester, R.I., Priscilla A. Hickey (James) of Bel Air, Md., Susan J. Desilets (Richard) of Bellingham, Mass., and Richard S. Murphy (Lisa) of Scituate, R.I.; 10 grandchildren: Patrick, David, Adam, Thomas, Collin, Shannon, Ethan, Chad, Katherine, and Jillian; and three great-grandchildren: Lilliana, Samuel, and Colton. He leaves a sister, Meg Carroll, of East Greenwich, R.I., and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion of many years, Bernadette Kerr, of Clearwater, Fla., and Narragansett, R.I.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 9 a.m. from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial with military honors will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.
