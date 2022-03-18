John F. Sermak, 75, passed away at home Thursday, March 17, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Lillian J. (O’Rourke) Sermak. Born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., he was a son of the late Walter and Margaret (Cross) Sermak.
Mr. Sermak served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was awarded the bronze star. He lived in Narragansett for many years before moving to Greenville in 1985. He was a designer draftsman at Electric Boat for over 20 years before retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Smithfield American Legion Post and was associated with the Smithfield Little League and Smithfield Youth Basketball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Christopher J. Sermak (Jennie Green) of Rehoboth, Mass., Timothy F. Sermak (Blanca) of Libertyville, Ill., and Elizabeth A. Gallagher (Raymond) of Bradenton, Fla. He was the brother of Kathy Cregan and grandfather of Abbie, Molly, Sophie, Ryan, Ajani and Aalyiah.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial with Military Honors will be in the R.I. Veteran Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, will be appreciated.
For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
