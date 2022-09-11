John H. Audette, 89, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Joanne (Connors) Audette and the husband of the late Frances (Conway) Audette. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late John and Eleanor (Gagnon) Audette.
John was a Marine veteran. He was a bus contractor for Audette Bus Service, retiring in 1990. He loved his three German Shepherds Buddy, Maggie Mae and Taylor. John always said that some men are never lucky enough to find one woman to love. He found two women who loved him so much. He considered himself a very lucky man.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, John Audette, Michael Audette, Elizabeth Laramee (Glenn), David Audette (Nurys), Kelli Audette, Samantha Bliss (Steve), and Joseph Bliss (Jessica); his brother, Harold Audette; his sister, Joan Moskalenko; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Eleanor “Barbara” Truesdale and the grandfather of the late Meaghan Audette.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Words of remembrance will be shared by the family at 6:30 p.m. The burial will be private.
