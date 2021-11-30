John H. Raposa, 73, of North Kingstown, formerly of Cumberland, died Nov. 28, 2021 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center.
He was the loving husband of Rebecca (Joslin) Raposa. Born in Lincoln, he was the son of the late John Raposa and Catherine P. (Hughes) Raposa Crawley. He was the father of the late Laurie A. Raposa.
John owned and operated Hughes Enterprises Ltd. as a food broker for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, and spending time at his home in Florida, where he served on the condominium association board. He was a resident of Cumberland for 30 years before moving to North Kingstown. He will be remembered for his great wit and sense of humor.
He leaves his loving grandson, Nicholas B. Raposa, sister-in-law, Sharon A. Pelser, and her husband, Marvin, of Exeter, and his nieces and nephews: Andrew J. Pelser and his wife, Rachel, of Exeter, Jocelyn R. Borcuk and her husband, Joshua, of South Kingstown, Lauren M. Lanzoni and her husband, Matthew, of Lisbon, Conn., Alicia M. Vorhes and her husband, Sam, of Ashaway, Ashley Joslin of Providence, four grandnephews and three grandnieces. He was the brother-in-law of the late Clifford H. Joslin, III.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at noon in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main St., Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial in Mount St. Mary Cemetery will be private. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in John’s memory to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com .
