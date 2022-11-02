John J. "Joe" Carlton, 92, of Smithfield, R.I., died peacefully at his home and birthplace on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late Luther J. Carlton and Helen A. Andrews. He leaves behind his children John L. Carlton (Susanne), Linda J. Carlton, James L. Carlton (Megan), Joseph R. Carlton (Nancy) and Maureen C. Ruzzano (John).
He also leaves 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one grandchild, Jessica J. Carlton. He also leaves his longtime companion, Beverley Ellis.
He was the brother of Norma Paterson, Gerald “Bobby” and William “Billy” Carlton and the late Philip “Roy” Andrews, Richard “Dick”, Donald “Mickey”, Anna Andreasson “Midge”, Leah Peterson, Russell and David Carlton.
Joe owned and operated the school bus contract for the town of Smithfield for over 30 years. He worked the family dairy farm with his mother then took over ownership and operated it into the late 60s. He continued to operate the farm throughout his entire lifetime.
He loved to tell stories and show pictures of his family, farm and homestead to all who visited him at his home. He was the family historian.
All services will be private. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
