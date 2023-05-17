John J. Lopes, 84, of Cumberland, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
He was the husband of Leonor (Martins) Lopes and they had been married for the past 60 years.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Joao and Natividade (Rebelo) Lopes and the brother of the late Maria C. Gouveia. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
John was employed as an accountant for the state of Rhode Island for many years until his retirement. He then went on to work at Blackstone Auto Body and Sales, and was the tax collector for the Valley Falls Fire District. He was the "Son" of Lopes and Son on Broad Street for decades which was a staple in the Portuguese community.
John was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church and a member of Clube Juventude Lusitana, where he served on numerous committees. You would find John at his happiest playing his trombone in the club's band, marching alongside family members and lifelong friends. He was a dedicated and passionate Patriots, Bruins and Celtics fan however, he fell short of staying all New England and loved his New York Yankees.
In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his two daughters, Karen and Gina; his son-in-law, Bruce, Russ the Irishman, and the joys of his life, his three grandchildren: Leah, Abigail, and Maxwell. He also leaves countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to John's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continue on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
