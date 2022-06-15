John J. Stefanik, 95, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. He was the husband of the late Sarah (Martins) Stefanik.
Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Stanley and Anna (Iwanica) Stefanik, he had lived in Cumberland for most of his life.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the flagship the USS Montpelier in the Pacific. The USS Montpelier was the first ship to enter Hiroshima 60 days after the atomic bomb.
Mr. Stefanik was a graduate if Navy Engineering School, New England Tech and Wentworth Institute. He was employed as a manager of engineering by Providence Gravore for 29 years prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his son John M. Stefanik and Joyce Glode; his daughter and her husband Karen and Stephen Rhault; a sister Elaine Whelden; a brother Stanley Stefanik; grandchildren Tammy Longo, Lisa Stefanik, Justine Paradis, Joshua Stefanik and Jeremy Rhault; nine great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Joseph Stefanik.
His funeral will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, from the Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln. A Mass of Christin Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Calling hours at the funeral home are Friday morning from 9 to 10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Attn: Tribute Giving, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, would be appreciated.
